Angel de la Portilla joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cuban-American governmental consultant and President of Central Florida Strategies Angel de la Portilla joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the ongoing political and economic crisis in Cuba.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Trade between the island nation and the United States collapsed following an unofficial blockade enacted by President Trump. No foreign-originating tankers arrived in Cuba, leaving the people without supplies of oil, food, and other goods.

READ: Trade with Cuba collapses as Trump escalates pressure on Communist Party leadership

This, coupled with massive islandwide blackouts and the collapsing of Cuba’s medical system due to a lack of fuel to power hospitals and ambulances, is having devastating consequences on the Cuban people.

READ: Islandwide blackout hits Cuba as it struggles with deepening energy crisis

President Trump has also announced intentions via Truth Social posts to pursue a “friendly takeover” of the Cuban government, which the Associated Press reports would likely see Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel removed from power.

READ: Protest in central Cuba at local communist headquarters ends in 5 arrests

De la Portilla, whose parents were exiled from Cuba in the 1960s, shared his views and personal connections to the crisis.

“For the first time in 67 years, we’re seeing some hope, some light at the end of the tunnel, where the Communist regime could fail, could exit the country at some point,” said de la Portilla. “Hopefully it’s peacefully, and change will begin in Cuba.”

Click below to access the full podcast episode.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group