American Red Cross urges early preparation for Hurricane season 2026

Orange County, Fla. — The 2026 Hurricane season begins June 1, and the American Red Cross said it’s not to early to prepare. Although forecasters are predicting a somewhat below average season, it only takes one storm to make a devastating impact.

Local Red Cross teams, emergency management and community partners are teaming together to make sure area communities are ready. Emergency shelters will be made available, some accommodating pets.

The Red Cross said the most important steps you can take is to ensure your household has a plan. Taking action today can make all the difference when a storm is approaching. Be Prepared. Be Safe.

Here are some of the most important steps families can take to be ready:

Preparation is Key – Build an emergency kit. Make sure you have the essentials including a three-day supply of nonperishable food and water (one gallon per person, per day). Have your medications, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit. Also, have copies of important documents. Have cell phone chargers, and extra cash. Make sure everyone in your household knows where these supplies are kept.

– Build an emergency kit. Make sure you have the essentials including a three-day supply of nonperishable food and water (one gallon per person, per day). Have your medications, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit. Also, have copies of important documents. Have cell phone chargers, and extra cash. Make sure everyone in your household knows where these supplies are kept. Know Your Risk – Find out if you live in a flood-prone or evacuation zone. Know your evacuation zone and be ready to act quickly. Visit: www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone to find your zone.

– Find out if you live in a flood-prone or evacuation zone. Know your evacuation zone and be ready to act quickly. Visit: www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone to find your zone. Shelter in Place – If it is safe to shelter at home, stay indoors in a sturdy building, away from windows, and move to a small interior room on the lowest level not at risk of flooding. Have your emergency supplies ready and be prepared for possible power outages.

The Red Cross urges if you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. Follow designate evacuation routes, leave early to avoid traffic, take your emergency kit, and never ignore an evacuation order.

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