Local

Amber Alert issued for missing children out of Palm Beach County

By Laurel Lee
Amber Alert for Aizon Turner, Akachi Turner Amber Alert for Aizon Turner and Akachi Turner
By Laurel Lee

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for Aizon Turner (3 years old) and Akachi Turner (11 years old), missing from Riviera Beach, FL.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Aizon Turner is a 3-year-old Black male standing at 3’ tall and 32 lbs, last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim.

Akachi Turner is an 11-year-old Black male standing at 5’ tall and 72 lbs, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

They may be in the company of 43-year-old Audrey Turner , who was last seen wearing a black tank top and cream skirt with black stripes.

She may have her hair in a ponytail and a nose ring.

They may be traveling in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage toward the Atlanta, GA area.

If you have ANY information, please call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123, dial 911, or contact the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!