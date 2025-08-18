Amber Alert issued for missing children out of Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for Aizon Turner (3 years old) and Akachi Turner (11 years old), missing from Riviera Beach, FL.

Aizon Turner is a 3-year-old Black male standing at 3’ tall and 32 lbs, last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim.

Akachi Turner is an 11-year-old Black male standing at 5’ tall and 72 lbs, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

They may be in the company of 43-year-old Audrey Turner , who was last seen wearing a black tank top and cream skirt with black stripes.

She may have her hair in a ponytail and a nose ring.

They may be traveling in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage toward the Atlanta, GA area.

If you have ANY information, please call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123, dial 911, or contact the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

