Amazon Prime Day is Here! How to Save Big on Select, Limited-Time Offers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Amazon Prime Day, the shopping platform’s annual sales event for Prime members, is set to run October 7 through 8.

What began in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th birthday has since become a phenomenon. During this 2-day event, the site will offer big deals on anything from electronics to furniture, clothing and beauty products.

Nothing is more exciting, though, than Amazon Prime Day’s Lightning Deals, a time-sensitive sale on limited quality items. Once the stock of that item is completely sold out, the sale ends, and another product takes its place.

These sales can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours and cover a wide range of products. Maybe there’s something you’ve been dying to buy but have been hesitating due to a hefty price tag. Keep checking Amazon! The item of your dreams may just be going for half the price.

You can find these limited-time deals on the Amazon Prime page under “Today’s Deals.”

