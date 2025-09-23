Local

Amazon opens new $200 million robotics fulfillment center in Central Florida

Amazon opens new $200 million robotics fulfillment center in Central Florida (WFTV)
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Amazon opened a new robotics fulfillment center in Daytona Beach, emphasizing a significant investment in the region.

The $200 million facility on Bellevue Avenue is anticipated to generate over a thousand jobs, offering starting wages of $19 per hour plus benefits.

The new facility is part of a $38 billion investment by Amazon across the state.

Channel 9 was given a behind-the-scenes look at the facility, highlighting its advanced robotics technology.

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

