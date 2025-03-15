Altamonte Springs Police Hunt for Serial Attacker

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police are actively searching for a who allegedly has been preying on women in late-night attacks.

The wave of fear has gripped Altamonte Springs as police intensify their search heading into the weekend hours near the intersection of Waymore Road and State Road 436.

“With me having a child so young It’s not something I am comfortable with happening in my area,” said Shauna Brownlowe, an Altamonte Springs Resident.

Police urge the community to remain vigilant after three women were assaulted in separate incidents, all occurring between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The latest attack happened Sunday night outside Fiesta Cancun, where employees who did not want to be named said a female DoorDash driver fell victim to the violent ambush.

The employee said the woman grabbed her order, walked out the front door, and was attacked. They said her attacker was a young Caucasian man wearing dark-colored clothing.

Surveillance video from outside the restaurant showed the unsettling moments leading up to the assault. The assault, not in view of the camera, showed the man pacing anxiously outside the entrance, waiting for his target. As soon as she stepped outside, he struck.

This is the third reported incident of its kind, with two other women attacked in recent weeks under eerily similar circumstances. Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect is deliberately stalking his victims before launching his assaults.

Residents we spoke with said they are increasingly alarmed as police urge women, especially those out during late hours, to take extra precautions.

Altamonte Springs Police said it is reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses along Waymore Road, State Road 436, and Douglas Avenue to track down the suspect before he strikes again.

Police said the suspect is described as a possible White or Hispanic male with dark hair, wearing dark clothing and white shoes. Witnesses advised he is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who can identify the suspect should contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips go through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.









