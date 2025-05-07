Alligator attack: Wildlife officials to give update Wednesday on canoer’s death on Lake Kissimmee

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It was quiet Wednesday morning as the sun rose over Lake Kissimmee State Park in Lake Wales.

But the investigation into an alligator attack remained active less than one day after a woman canoeing lost her life on the lake, which lies between Polk and Osceola counties.

Lake Kissimmee State Park entrance A woman canoeing near Lake Kissimmee died Tuesday after a gator attack, Florida wildlife officials said. (WFTV staff)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa at 11:30 a.m. to release more details about the attack in Polk County.

FWC has confirmed that on Tuesday, around 4 p.m., a woman was canoeing near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee.

Investigators said that’s when she encountered an alligator and ended up in the water. Her body was later recovered from the lake.

FWC, paramedics, law enforcement, and a contracted animal trapper all responded to the scene Tuesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 4:05 p.m. to assist FWC in regard to the gator attack.

