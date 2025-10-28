Alleged gambling ringleader for Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez faces money laundering charge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The suspected ringleader of a multicounty gambling enterprise surrounding suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is also facing charges.

Krishna Deokaren was arrested on Oct. 6. Jail records show he bailed out the same day on $20,000. He is charged with money laundering.

WFTV was the first to break the news of Lopez’s arrest in early June, as well as his release on $1 million bail weeks later.

WFTV was also the first to break the news of the arrest of Lopez’s estranged wife, Robin Severance-Lopez, on June 23. We were also the first to report her re-arrest over alleged bail misinformation last week.

She was denied bail after the second arrest.

Lopez’s trial is on hold as his legal team examines the evidence. He is also trying to get a change of venue from Lake County to Osceola County. That hearing was scheduled for this week but was postponed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The suspended sheriff is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering over an alleged gambling operation that lasted for several years in Osceola and Lake counties, generating at least $21 million. It began before Lopez was first elected sheriff in 2020.

According to the 255-page affidavit, one message allegedly sent by Lopez before he was elected sheriff says, “No matter what the outcome is, when I win, we start the first internet amusement cafe in Osceola County. You will be safe and not have to worry about anything because I will be your sheriff.”

The evidence also shows Lopez received updates when his own deputies showed up at one of the gambling clubs.

One photo sent to him in 2022 included the text, “Your deputies are at the Eclipse.” Lopez replied, “Let me know if they say something. You should have no issues.”

Investigators say Lopez also discussed payments with the other members of the enterprise. In another message, he allegedly said, “Remember we made an agreement with Kate to pay me some money for the connection.”

Over the years of operation, investigators say the now-suspended sheriff made between $600,000 and $700,000.

The investigation began with a tip in 2019. After Lopez took office in 2020, detectives started tracking Deokaran as the alleged ringleader. Investigators say he agreed to serve as an informant.

By 2023, undercover stings were underway at multiple clubs.

In 2024, agents got warrants to track vehicles and record payoffs.

Agents say the case came together through testimony and a whole lot of finger-pointing.

First, club manager Sharon Fedrick told investigators she counted the money and paid the bills.

Then Deokaran changed his story after being confronted with evidence.

And a real estate agent — caught on speakerphone - laid out each person’s role.

Both witnesses claimed Deokaran bragged about his friendship with Lopez, even flashing a deputy badge he got from him.

Investigators say that the connection provided the organization with a false sense of security until it collapsed.

Deokaren was arrested in Lake County, where the charges for the other defendants are also filed.

Two co-defendants, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick, have pleaded guilty. Fedrick faces up to five years in prison. Cote faces up to a year in jail and plans to testify against Lopez.

Another co-defendant, Sheldon Wetherholt, pleaded no contest and also faces up to a year in jail.

The final co-defendant is Ying Zhang. She has not been arrested and is believed to have left the country.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group