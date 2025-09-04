All eyes on Atlantic disturbance that could become the next named storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is becoming better organized and may develop into a tropical system in the next few days.

This potential tropical system, which could be named Gabrielle, is currently in its early stages of development.

Channel 9 meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation as the wave shows signs of increased organization.

However, it is still too early to determine any potential impacts on the United States or the Caribbean.

For now, the situation remains in a watch-and-wait mode.

