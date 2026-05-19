Afternoon storms expected Tuesday in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm and muggy conditions will continue across Central Florida on Tuesday, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s.

While actual temperatures stay just shy of 90 degrees, the humidity will make it feel significantly hotter, with heat index values ranging from 90 to 95 degrees this afternoon.

The summer-like pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Over the next several days, temperatures will remain near 90 degrees each afternoon, accompanied by plenty of humidity.

Heat index values are expected to push well into the mid-90s through the workweek, and by the upcoming weekend, some areas could see “feels-like” temperatures nearing the upper 90s.

Residents should also prepare for the return of typical sea breeze-driven showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

The best chance for rain and storms on Tuesday will be west of Orlando, where inland communities are expected to see the greatest coverage.

That same weather setup is expected to persist throughout the week, with the east coast sea breeze pushing storms toward inland areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

While not everyone will see rain each day, communities away from the coast are most likely to experience scattered downpours and lightning storms.

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