Affidavit: Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s wife lied about bank accounts for bond

TAVARES, Fla. — We now know the allegations that triggered the re-arrest and bail revocation of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s estranged wife.

According to the affidavit, Severance-Lopez lied about not having the money to pay for GPS monitoring and failed to mention multiple accounts she had.

On Aug. 20, Severance-Lopez told the judge that she could not afford to pay her attorney or her GPS ankle monitor. She told the court that her account was frozen and all other accounts were tied to her husband, which were also frozen after his arrest on June 7.

Investigators say she actually had three accounts open after her arrest that had more than $20,000 in them. They accuse her of making large withdrawals just five days before that hearing.

Severance-Lopez’s new charge is providing false or misleading information or omitting material information in connection with an application for bail or for modification of bail bond.

This is on top of her conspiracy to commit racketeering charge over allegations of profiting form the gambling enterprise surrounding her estranged husband.

He is awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Severance-Lopez was arrested on June 23, just over two weeks after her husband was jailed. She is accused of profiting from the alleged gambling.

Prosecutors state that the operation lasted for several years in Osceola and Lake counties, generating at least $21 million. It began before Lopez was first elected sheriff in 2020.

According to the 255-page affidavit, one message allegedly sent by Lopez before he was elected sheriff says, “No matter what the outcome is, when I win, we start the first internet amusement cafe in Osceola County. You will be safe and not have to worry about anything because I will be your sheriff.”

The evidence also shows Lopez received updates when his own deputies showed up at one of the gambling clubs.

One photo sent to him in 2022 included the text, “Your deputies are at the Eclipse.” Lopez replied, “Let me know if they say something. You should have no issues.”

Investigators say Lopez also discussed payments with the other members of the enterprise. In another message, he allegedly said, “Remember we made an agreement with Kate to pay me some money for the connection.”

Over the years of operation, investigators say the now-suspended sheriff made between $600,000 and $700,000.

The investigation began with a tip in 2019. After Lopez took office in 2020, detectives started tracking the alleged ringleader, Krishna Deokaran, who agreed to serve as an informant.

By 2023, undercover stings were underway at multiple clubs.

In 2024, agents got warrants to track vehicles and record payoffs.

Agents say the case came together through testimony and a whole lot of finger-pointing.

First, club manager Sharon Fedrick told investigators she counted the money and paid the bills.

Then Deokaran changed his story after being confronted with evidence.

And a real estate agent — caught on speakerphone - laid out each person’s role.

Both witnesses claimed Deokaran bragged about his friendship with Lopez, even flashing a deputy badge he got from him.

Investigators say that the connection provided the organization with a false sense of security until it collapsed.

