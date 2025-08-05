Local

Active tropics and wet weather, tracking potential storm threats along the Southeast Coast

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com
Weather 8/4
By Tom Terry, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the local area experiences a wetter rain pattern this week, the tropics remain active with Storm Dexter moving away in the north Atlantic and another area potentially threatening the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coast by late this week.

Channel 9 is tracking two areas in the tropics, with one smaller system off the east coast that could pose a threat to the southeastern U.S. coastline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!