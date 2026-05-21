AAA activates Tow-to-Go program again ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Triple-A is bringing back its Tow to Go program for the Memorial Day weekend to help keep impaired drivers off the road across Florida.

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The free service offers a confidential ride home for someone and their vehicle within ten miles.

It runs from 6 p.m. Friday evening through early Tuesday morning and is open to both members and non-members.

Memorial day travel is expected to be a record-breaker, despite high gas prices.

Triple-A projects 45-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday and Monday, Memorial Day.

Triple-A says the Tow to Go program should be a last resort and urges drivers to plan ahead before drinking or using impairing substances.

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