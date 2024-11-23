79th annual Florida Classic Preview

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 79th Florida Blue Florida Classic between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University will take place Saturday Nov. 23, 2024 at Camping World Stadium.

The rivalry between these two Historically Black Colleges & Universities started in 1925 when FAMU defeated BCU 23-0.

The all-time series has FAMU leading with a 53-24-1 record with the one tie coming in a 6-6 game in 1929.

FAMU is currently on a three-game winning streak with their most recent matchup a 24-7 victory last year in Camping World Stadium.

The Battle of the Bands between FAMU and BCU’s marching bands, which usually takes place during halftime of the Florida Classic, took place on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Kia Center

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Camping Wolrd Stadium, tickets can be purchased here.

