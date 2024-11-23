Local

79th annual Florida Classic Preview

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
2024 Florida Blue Florida Classic (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 79th Florida Blue Florida Classic between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University will take place Saturday Nov. 23, 2024 at Camping World Stadium.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The rivalry between these two Historically Black Colleges & Universities started in 1925 when FAMU defeated BCU 23-0.

The all-time series has FAMU leading with a 53-24-1 record with the one tie coming in a 6-6 game in 1929.

FAMU is currently on a three-game winning streak with their most recent matchup a 24-7 victory last year in Camping World Stadium.

Read: Tickets for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games are on sale

The Battle of the Bands between FAMU and BCU’s marching bands, which usually takes place during halftime of the Florida Classic, took place on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Kia Center

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Camping Wolrd Stadium, tickets can be purchased here.

Read: Local leaders delay vote on new stadium for Tampa Bay Rays

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!