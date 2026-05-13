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60 nations meet to discuss Antarctica

By Laurel Lee
Antarctica FILE - Adelie penguins stand on a block of floating ice at Yalour Islands in Antarctica, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) (Mark Baker/AP)
By Laurel Lee

Officials from nearly 60 countries are meeting in Japan to discuss greater protections for endangered emperor penguins and managing tourism in Antarctica.

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The talks are crucial as the continent faces challenges from climate change and increasing human activity.

Conservation groups are pushing for stricter protections for endangered emperor penguins, whose numbers are declining due to climate change.

The meeting will also address the rise in tourism to Antarctica and the need for better regulations to protect the fragile region.

Scientists warn that urgent action is needed to address the impacts of climate change on Antarctica and prevent catastrophic consequences.

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Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.



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