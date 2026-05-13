60 nations meet to discuss Antarctica

Officials from nearly 60 countries are meeting in Japan to discuss greater protections for endangered emperor penguins and managing tourism in Antarctica.

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The talks are crucial as the continent faces challenges from climate change and increasing human activity.

Conservation groups are pushing for stricter protections for endangered emperor penguins, whose numbers are declining due to climate change.

The meeting will also address the rise in tourism to Antarctica and the need for better regulations to protect the fragile region.

Scientists warn that urgent action is needed to address the impacts of climate change on Antarctica and prevent catastrophic consequences.

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