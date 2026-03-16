5 Fun Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Orlando

Looking for a place to Go Green this St. Patrick’s Day? Here are five festive ways to celebrate across Orlando:

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1. The Mighty St. Patrick’s Day Festival – Raglan Road, Disney Springs

Runs through March 17- Live music, dance performances and Irish fare fill Disney Springs as Raglan Road’s annual festival returns. A $20 adult cover charge applies on March 17.

2. SeaWorld Orlando’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

March 17 - Part of the Seven Seas Food Festival, this event includes Irish dishes, live entertainment and themed characters at the Irish Market Plaza. Park admission required.

3. St. Patrick’s Day Street Party – Promenade at Sunset Walk

March 17 - Expect live bands, DJs, street performers and an artisan market. Guests can also enjoy themed drinks and a holiday edition of Dockside Dueling Pianos.

4. Beemo Live at Judson’s Live – Dr. Phillips Center

March 17 - Local indie‑folk favorites Beemo bring a St. Patrick’s Day‑themed show filled with rhythm, sing‑along moments and plenty of acoustic charm.

5. Shamrock Party – The Grove Resort & Water Park

March 17 - Families can dive into poolside games, snow cones and St. Patrick’s Day crafts starting bright and early at 9 a.m.

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