4 in 10 kids visit five countries before age 8 as family travel abroad booms

A recent study found that four in 10 children have visited five countries before the age of eight, with most parents not achieving this milestone until later in life.

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The research, conducted by holiday provider Club Med, showed that Spain is the most popular destination for family holidays overseas, followed by France, the United States, and Italy.

The poll was of 2,000 moms and dads of under-18s who have been abroad with their kids.

Of those who have taken their kids abroad before starting school, 40% wanted their child to experience new places from a young age, while 34% wanted to start travelling as early as possible.

Meanwhile, 33% chose to go abroad before school age to avoid peak holiday prices.

The study also revealed that children are increasingly influencing family travel decisions, with parents prioritizing child-friendly accommodations, meal options, and activities.

Parents also appeared comfortable adapting their travel habits, with 40% said they now travelled abroad more as a family since having children.

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