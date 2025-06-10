Local

2nd co-defendant of jailed Osceola County sheriff is free on bail

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
2nd co-defendant of jailed Osceola County sheriff is free on bail Sharon Fedrick is facing the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges as her co-defendants
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

TAVARES, Fla. —

One of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants walked out of the Lake County jail Monday night after posting her $300,000 bail.

Sharon Fedrick is facing the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges as her co-defendants

While the charges are the same, Lopez remains in jail on $1 million bail.

While leaving jail, Fedrick claimed her innocence, saying “just pick up the owner. I’m not the owner” in reference to the illegal gambling sites she and her co-defendants are accused of running.

Prosecutors say she has a lengthy criminal history, including an active case out of Orange County involving fraud.

The only other co-defendant who has been arrested in the racketeering case, Carol Cote, posted her $100,000 bail last week.

Ying Zhang and Sheldon Wetherholt are also defendants in this case but have not yet been arrested.

Prosecutors say they all conspired in a yearslong illegal gambling operation in Osceola and Lake Counties.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!