2nd co-defendant of jailed Osceola County sheriff is free on bail

TAVARES, Fla. —

One of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants walked out of the Lake County jail Monday night after posting her $300,000 bail.

Sharon Fedrick is facing the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges as her co-defendants

While the charges are the same, Lopez remains in jail on $1 million bail.

While leaving jail, Fedrick claimed her innocence, saying “just pick up the owner. I’m not the owner” in reference to the illegal gambling sites she and her co-defendants are accused of running.

Prosecutors say she has a lengthy criminal history, including an active case out of Orange County involving fraud.

The only other co-defendant who has been arrested in the racketeering case, Carol Cote, posted her $100,000 bail last week.

Ying Zhang and Sheldon Wetherholt are also defendants in this case but have not yet been arrested.

Prosecutors say they all conspired in a yearslong illegal gambling operation in Osceola and Lake Counties.

