2025 StaffDNA Cure Bowl Matchup announced

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida team will headline this year’s StaffDNA Cure Bowl.

The matchup, announced on Friday, will include the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) taking on the South Florida Bulls (9-3, 6-2 American). The game is scheduled to take place on December 17th at Camping World Stadium.

The game marks a first for USF, making their 13th bowl game appearance but their first bowl game here in Orlando. It will be the first time the Bulls have played a game in Orlando since their loss to the UCF Knights back in 2021.

In a statement, Alan Gooch, Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and StaffDNA Cure Bowl Executive Director said, “On behalf of the Orlando Sports Foundation, we are honored to welcome Old Dominion and South Florida to the StaffDNA Cure Bowl.”

USF has been ranked as high as 18th on the season and has spent five weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll, as well as a week holding down the No. 24 spot on the College Football Playoff Rankings. They finished in fourth place in the American Conference. ODU finished the season as runners up in the Sun Belt Eastern division.

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl will have its official team announcement press conference on Selection Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at 3 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium.

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl is one of many fundraising events hosted by the Orlando Sports Foundation that supports cancer research. Over $6.35 million has been raised for the cause since 2015.

