2024 Florida Primary live updates: Polls open for voters

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

2024 Florida Primary Election Floridians from across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2024 Florida Primary. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians from across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2024 Florida Primary. Read live updates below:

7:30 a.m. update:

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is monitoring activity at Precinct 607 in Orange County, the Pine Hills Community Center.

7a.m. update

Polls have just opened across Central Florida.

Precincts will remain open until 7 p.m.

5 a.m. update

Polls are just two hours from opening.

Channel 9 spoke to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office this morning.

A spokesperson said there does not appear to be any issues as poll workers ready area precincts for voters.

He expects between 20,000 and 30,000 additional residents to cast votes on Tuesday.

Early voters in Orange County cast more than 90,000 ballots across 22 locations.

4 a.m. update

Polls across much of Florida will open in just three hours, marking the beginning of the 2024 Florida Primary.

