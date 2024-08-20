2024 Florida Primary live updates: Polls open for voters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians from across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2024 Florida Primary. Read live updates below:

7:30 a.m. update:

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is monitoring activity at Precinct 607 in Orange County, the Pine Hills Community Center.

The polls are open for the 2024 Primary Election. You have until 7 p.m. to vote at your assigned precinct.

7a.m. update

Polls have just opened across Central Florida.

Today is Election Day!

Polls open from 7AM - 7 PM

Find your location here: https://t.co/XIQQoQ1iiP

Remember: if you still have your vote-by-mail ballot you need to drop it off at our office (119 W Kaley St) before 7 o'clock tonight.

Precincts will remain open until 7 p.m.

POLLS ARE OPEN! They will be open from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM



Today is the last day to vote in the August Primary Election.



POLLS ARE OPEN! They will be open from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Today is the last day to vote in the August Primary Election.

To find your Polling Location, visit our website at:https://t.co/U3pjjnnWLG

5 a.m. update

Polls are just two hours from opening.

Channel 9 spoke to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office this morning.

A spokesperson said there does not appear to be any issues as poll workers ready area precincts for voters.

Read: What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Orange County

He expects between 20,000 and 30,000 additional residents to cast votes on Tuesday.

Early voters in Orange County cast more than 90,000 ballots across 22 locations.

4 a.m. update

Polls across much of Florida will open in just three hours, marking the beginning of the 2024 Florida Primary.

Read: Florida primary election: Can you take a selfie with your ballot?

