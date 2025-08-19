Local

2 killed in fiery overnight crash in Oviedo

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
OVIDEO, Fla. — Police in Oviedo are investigating after two people died in an overnight crash.

The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. near the intersection of Covington Street and Alafaya Woods Boulevard.

Oviedo police said a fire broke out after the single-vehicle crash, and two people inside the car did not survive.

Police are working to identify the victims.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is also ongoing.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

