2 killed in fiery overnight crash in Oviedo

OVIDEO, Fla. — Police in Oviedo are investigating after two people died in an overnight crash.

The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. near the intersection of Covington Street and Alafaya Woods Boulevard.

Oviedo police said a fire broke out after the single-vehicle crash, and two people inside the car did not survive.

Police are working to identify the victims.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is also ongoing.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

