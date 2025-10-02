2 areas being watched as Imelda weakens in the open Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic that have the chance for tropical development.

11:24 a.m. update:

Hurricane Imelda has become a post-tropical cyclone as it rapidly moves into the open North Atlantic.

The 11 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 75 mph.

Imelda has been classified post-tropical as it no longer possesses tropical characteristics.

The Tropical Storm Warning for Bermuda has been canceled, as the gusty winds are expected to diminish later on Thursday.

Imelda will remain a large and powerful storm system as it pushes northward across the North Atlantic through this weekend.

The storm was the ninth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two new areas of possible development.

One is over the western Bahamas, where a low-pressure system may form later this weekend.

A second area is on the open Atlantic that could organize next week.

Both currently have a low chance of development.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

Original report:

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor Hurricane Imelda after it moved over Bermuda overnight.

Imelda has maximum sustained winds around 85 mph and is moving east-northeast at 30 mph.

Imelda is expected to weaken into a post-tropical system on Thursday as it moves over cooler Atlantic waters.

Hurricane Imelda's track

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa in the coming days, with a 20% chance of developing into a storm next week.

Meanwhile, closer to home, a developing low-pressure system near the Bahamas and South Florida is being monitored, though it currently has only a 10% chance of further development.

While the chance of development is currently low, meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as conditions can change.

The low-pressure system near the Bahamas and South Florida could contribute to a soggy forecast for our region over the weekend.

