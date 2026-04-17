15 arrested in Orlando undercover operation targeting online child predators

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large-scale undercover operation conducted by the Orlando Police Department and the FBI has led to the arrest of 15 individuals suspected of trying to arrange sexual encounters with minors online.

Named “Operation Relentless Pursuit,” the investigation started on March 26, 2025. Officers posed as children or adults to gain access to minors. Authorities report that suspects, aged 23 to 45, communicated online before going to a set location in Orlando to meet individuals they believed were 13 or 14 years old.

Eric Smith emphasized that the operation demonstrates the department’s dedication to safeguarding children and ensuring offenders face consequences. He also advised parents to watch their children’s online activities carefully and to report any suspicious behavior.

The operation involved support from various agencies, such as Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, and multiple local law enforcement agencies across Central Florida.

Federal prosecutors are collaborating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on certain cases, while others will be addressed at the state level. Matthew Fodor commended the cooperative effort, highlighting it as evidence of law enforcement’s continuous dedication to tracking down and apprehending child predators.

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