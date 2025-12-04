News

Is brain rot real? Researchers warn of emerging risks tied to short-form video

By Laurel Lee
Researchers are studying the impact of heavy consumption of short-form videos on the brain, finding associations with challenges in focus and self-control.

Studies have linked excessive viewing of short-form videos to poorer cognition, attention spans, impulse control, and increased symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress, and loneliness.

While some experts caution against overreacting to the rise of short-form video, others believe concerns are justified.

READ: Social media video creation linked to anxiety and depression

Research on the long-term effects of excessive short-form video use is still emerging, with studies from around the world highlighting potential issues like attention problems, memory disruption, and cognitive fatigue.

Experts emphasize the importance of balance in engaging with short-form video content to avoid negative impacts on mental health.

