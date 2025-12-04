Is brain rot real? Researchers warn of emerging risks tied to short-form video

Researchers are studying the impact of heavy consumption of short-form videos on the brain, finding associations with challenges in focus and self-control.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Studies have linked excessive viewing of short-form videos to poorer cognition, attention spans, impulse control, and increased symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress, and loneliness.

While some experts caution against overreacting to the rise of short-form video, others believe concerns are justified.

READ: Social media video creation linked to anxiety and depression

Research on the long-term effects of excessive short-form video use is still emerging, with studies from around the world highlighting potential issues like attention problems, memory disruption, and cognitive fatigue.

Experts emphasize the importance of balance in engaging with short-form video content to avoid negative impacts on mental health.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group