Social media video creation linked to anxiety and depression

Creating content for social media has become a popular source of income, with many individuals pursuing it as a full-time or part-time career.

However, a recent study in the United States found that social media content creators are more susceptible to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and burnout.

The research conducted by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, which included 500 creators from North America, revealed that many creators think about suicide due to work-related stress.

62% reported experiencing burnout (extreme fatigue).

65% were obsessed with the performance of their content.

69% suffered from financial insecurity.

They concluded that constantly presenting oneself to an online audience, dealing with negative interactions, and the pressure to produce engaging content are some of the factors contributing to the mental health challenges faced by social media creators.

