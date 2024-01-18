News

Hunter Biden agrees to appear for behind-closed-doors deposition for House Oversight Committee

APTOPIX Hunter Biden Contempt Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, leaves a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer announces that the president’s son Hunter Biden will appear for a deposition on February 28th.

Hunter Biden will appear before @GOPoversight & @JudiciaryGOP for a deposition on February 28, 2024. Hunter’s deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates that are scheduled over the next few weeks. Our work isn’t done.

