Hunter Biden agrees to appear for behind-closed-doors deposition for House Oversight Committee

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer announces that the president’s son Hunter Biden will appear for a deposition on February 28th.

Hunter Biden will appear before @GOPoversight & @JudiciaryGOP for a deposition on February 28, 2024. Hunter’s deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates that are scheduled over the next few weeks. Our work isn’t done.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Hunter Biden will appear before @GOPoversight & @JudiciaryGOP for a deposition on February 28, 2024.



Hunter’s deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates that are scheduled over the next few weeks.



Our work isn’t done.👇 pic.twitter.com/TuMLrjhdJv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 18, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group