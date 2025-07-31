News

How much house $1 million buys you in Miami

By Stacker
Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Miami, FL. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Miami. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

726 NW 136th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,826
- Price per square foot: $353
- See 726 NW 136th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

1050 NE 82nd St, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $400
- See 1050 NE 82nd St, Miami on Redfin.com

600 NW 99th St, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,130
- Price per square foot: $469
- See 600 NW 99th St, Miami on Redfin.com

8841 SW 54th St, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,002
- Price per square foot: $499
- See 8841 SW 54th St, Miami on Redfin.com

3373 Thomas Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,971
- Price per square foot: $507
- See 3373 Thomas Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

23100 SW 192nd Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,892
- Price per square foot: $528
- See 23100 SW 192nd Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

5501 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,680
- Price per square foot: $595
- See 5501 NW 2nd Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

999 SW 1st Ave #1617, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,438
- Price per square foot: $695
- See 999 SW 1st Ave #1617, Miami on Redfin.com

17020 NE 11th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,414
- Price per square foot: $707
- See 17020 NE 11th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

1757 SW 24th Ter, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,105
- Price per square foot: $904
- See 1757 SW 24th Ter, Miami on Redfin.com

711 NE 61st St, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 952
- Price per square foot: $1,050
- See 711 NE 61st St, Miami on Redfin.com

14480 SW 22nd St, Miami
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,727
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 14480 SW 22nd St, Miami on Redfin.com

15451 SW 30th St, Miami
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,415
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 15451 SW 30th St, Miami on Redfin.com

1721 SW 24th Ter, Miami
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,951
- Price per square foot: $512
- See 1721 SW 24th Ter, Miami on Redfin.com

950 NE 172nd St, Miami
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,726
- Price per square foot: $579
- See 950 NE 172nd St, Miami on Redfin.com

3375 SW 29th Ter, Miami
- Price: $999,995
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,442
- Price per square foot: $693
- See 3375 SW 29th Ter, Miami on Redfin.com

942 NW 133rd Ct, Miami
- Price: $999,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,676
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 942 NW 133rd Ct, Miami on Redfin.com

22986 SW 128th Pl, Miami
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,191
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 22986 SW 128th Pl, Miami on Redfin.com

9471 SW 10th St, Miami
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,488
- Price per square foot: $401
- See 9471 SW 10th St, Miami on Redfin.com

2711 SW 117th Ct, Miami
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,047
- Price per square foot: $488
- See 2711 SW 117th Ct, Miami on Redfin.com

15263 SW 141 St, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,795
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 15263 SW 141 St, Miami on Redfin.com

5161 SW 159th Ct, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,496
- Price per square foot: $400
- See 5161 SW 159th Ct, Miami on Redfin.com

6530 SW 45th St, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,892
- Price per square foot: $528
- See 6530 SW 45th St, Miami on Redfin.com

21000 NE 26th Ave, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,579
- Price per square foot: $632
- See 21000 NE 26th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

650 NE 32nd St #4203, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,198
- Price per square foot: $833
- See 650 NE 32nd St #4203, Miami on Redfin.com

85 NW 47th St, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,144
- Price per square foot: $873
- See 85 NW 47th St, Miami on Redfin.com

2020 N Bayshore Dr #2509, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,128
- Price per square foot: $885
- See 2020 N Bayshore Dr #2509, Miami on Redfin.com

45 SW 9th St #3403, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,121
- Price per square foot: $891
- See 45 SW 9th St #3403, Miami on Redfin.com

1300 S Miami Ave #3402, Miami
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,088
- Price per square foot: $918
- See 1300 S Miami Ave #3402, Miami on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

