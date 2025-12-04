News

Governor DeSantis announces $112 million grant to improve water quality

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday more than 100-million dollars in grants have been approved for various projects.

Their plans include projects to restore natural freshwater springs, find alternative water supplies and detect algal blooms.

DeSantis added that Florida is a leader in water resource protection, & we will continue to deliver results and act as responsible stewards of our resources.

The administration also awarded $50 million to support 14 projects that will collectively produce more than 94 million gallons of new water supply per day once fully operational.

These projects expand reclaimed water, enhance aquifer recharge, and promote conservation. Which supports Florida’s communities & natural systems, that contain adequate supplies for generations to come.

The governor also awarded $50 million to support 23 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s world-renowned freshwater springs. These projects will enhance spring flow and improve water quality through wastewater upgrades and other enhancements. Collectively, they will reduce Total Nitrogen by more than 100,000 pounds per year.

Since 2019, Florida has invested over $425 million to advance 147 springs restoration projects, leading to an estimated annual reduction of more than 907,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen per year.

A list of Alternative Water Supply Grant projects, Springs Restoration Grant projects, & Innovative Technology Grant projects selected for Fiscal Year 2025–26 is available at: Protecting F.L. Together.

