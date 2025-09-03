Frontier Airlines launches GoWild! unlimited travel pass for $299

Frontier Airlines has launched its GoWild! Fly Annual Pass at a promotional price of $299, available for a limited time from September 2 to September 5, 2025.

After the promotion, the pass price will increase to $599.

The pass allows passengers to book unlimited flights for one penny plus taxes and fees and is valid for 20 months, the longest travel window since the program’s launch in 2022.

Offering flexibility and convenience to budget-conscious travelers, the pass allows domestic bookings one day in advance and international bookings up to 10 days before departure.

Designed for spontaneous and affordable travel, the pass enables passholders to explore various destinations across the Americas without worrying about individual flight costs.

The offering reflects a growing trend in the airline industry to cater to travelers seeking experiences over traditional booking constraints.

Frontier Airlines chief commercial officer Bobby Schroeter stated that this year’s pass offers the most travel time the airline has provided through the program.

Industry experts believe that expanding the GoWild! pass could help Frontier Airlines gain an advantage over struggling competitors like Spirit and Southwest.

