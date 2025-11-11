Weather Alert Day for near-record cold across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day has been issued ahead of coldest early November morning in more than three decades.

We have been tracking a cold front that brought us severe weather yesterday and breezy conditions Monday.

Now that this front is moving down to the south, a dry air mass will take over central Florida.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a cold weather advisory for all of central Florida and a freeze warning for Marion County.

Cold Weather alert WFTV Cold Weather alert WFTV

The impact of the north wind, the dry air and the front itself will cause much of central Florida to fall into the mid to upper 30’s by sunrise tomorrow.

That same north wind will also give us a bit of a wind chill for the morning hours. The “feels like” temperature could fall into the low 30s for Orlando.

Marion County, northern Lake County and western Volusia County all have a chance to reach the freezing point the first time this season.

Frost will be possible mainly north of Orlando, but patchy frost can’t be ruled out around the metro area.

The dry air will help us warm up relatively quickly. Overnight lows will be back into the 50’s by Thursday morning.

On Tuesday morning, near-record low temperatures are expected across most climate zones in the region, and Orlando might have its coldest early November morning since 1993.

The cold snap is attributed to a significant drop in temperatures, which could see Orlando dipping below 37 degrees, a record not seen since 1993.

The presence of thin clouds tonight introduces some uncertainty regarding the exact temperatures, as they could slightly mitigate the cold.

Wednesday morning is expected to be slightly warmer, but with less wind, increasing the potential for frost over a larger area.

Residents should prepare for the cold weather and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to freezing.

