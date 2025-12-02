Full appeals court will re-hear Florida’s drag show law for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a full-court hearing on a 2023 Florida law aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows, after earlier rulings blocked it on First Amendment grounds.

The law, contested by the Central Florida venue Hamburger Mary’s, seeks to prevent children from attending adult live performances that portray or simulate sexual content.

The Florida law considers any show that features or imitates nudity, sexual acts, or obscene behavior in front of a live audience as an adult live performance.

It enables the suspension or revocation of licenses for venues that break the law and bans local governments from granting permits for events that might expose children to such performances.

In June, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier requested a rehearing, which resulted in the ongoing full-court review.

The appeals court did not explain why it vacated the previous panel’s ruling or why it decided to hold an en banc hearing.

