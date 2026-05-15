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Florida ranks #44 for youth mental health. Here's what parents need to know.

According to Mental Health America's (MHA) 2025 State of Mental Health in America report, Florida places #44 out of 51 for youth mental health, measured across prevalence of mental illness and access to care among young people ages 12 to 17.

For parents in Florida, LifeStance Health says the ranking reflects something they've already been paying attention to at home. Teenagers today are navigating a different set of pressures than previous generations, and the data offers some context for why.

Why teens today are experiencing mental health challenges differently

Adolescence has always been a critical window for building self-worth and a sense of identity. What's changed is the environment teens are navigating it in. Forming a sense of self now happens alongside a constant stream of curated images, peer comparisons and real-time social feedback, something previous generations didn't contend with.

According to a growing body of evidence, teens spending more than three hours a day on social media face a higher risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, while those with more moderate use show a less pronounced association. How teens engage with these platforms, and what support surrounds them, appears to make a meaningful difference in outcomes.

For some teens, unaddressed mental health challenges can lead to substance use. MHA's report found that youth who experienced a major depressive episode were 21% more likely to use illicit drugs than peers, and those with moderate to severe anxiety were 16% more likely. Nationally, teen substance use has been declining, a trend associated in part with earlier intervention around underlying mental health challenges.

Understanding why teens don't always ask for help

Even when a teenager is struggling, reaching out isn't always straightforward. MHA found that 85% of youth who didn't receive care reported not seeking help because they felt they should be able to handle their mental health on their own. Nearly 60% were worried about what others would think, and almost half avoided care out of fear of being hospitalized or forced into treatment. These responses reflect how deeply stigma and fear can shape a young person's decision-making.

Preventive care is another piece of the picture. More than 28% of adolescents didn't have a preventive health visit in 2022 or 2023. For many teens, those visits are the most natural setting for a mental health conversation to happen, which makes closing that gap an important part of reaching young people earlier.

What specialized teen mental healthcare looks like

Mental healthcare for adolescents is its own specialty. Clinicians who work with teens need to understand where young people are developmentally, how they're forming their identity and how family dynamics factor in. That context shapes everything from how a clinician communicates to how they build trust with teens who may not want to be there in the first place.

Not every therapist or psychiatrist who treats adults is trained to work with teenagers, and that distinction matters when families are searching for the right fit. Knowing that adolescent-specialized care exists and what to look for makes that search a more informed one.

What parents can do

One of the harder parts of parenting a teenager is knowing when typical behavior crosses into something that needs attention. For teens, depression often appears as irritability, exhaustion or loss of interest rather than sadness alone. Anxiety can show up as avoidance, physical complaints or difficulty sleeping. Because these symptoms can look a lot like common adolescent behavior, earlier is generally better when it comes to checking in.

For parents unsure where to start, a pediatrician can often conduct an initial mental health screening and provide a referral to specialized mental healthcare. Telehealth has expanded access in areas where in-person adolescent specialists are scarce, giving families more options for finding clinicians who specialize in treating teens.

Authored by Valerie Christian, PhD

This story was published by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.