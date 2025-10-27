Florida — Governor DeSantis announced the speech and debate competition award, and scholarships, during a news conference on Monday at the New College of Florida in Sarasota.

DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, and New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran.

He announced the winner of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Debate, at the upcoming Florida Civics, and Debate Initiative, (FCDI), State Championship, will be awarded $50,000.

The runner-up will receive a $25,000 scholarship. The two semifinalists will each receive a $15,000 scholarship. As well as, the four quarterfinalists will also receive a $10,000 scholarship per person.

DeSantis added that “The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative reflects our commitment to fostering students appreciation for America’s founding principles.”

The scholarships were made possible through a generous donation from philanthropist Patricia Duggan of Clearwater with a ten-year commitment to continue providing this valuable support.

These scholarships were also matched by the Florida Prepaid Foundation, doubling their impact. The next FCDI State Championship will be held on April 5, 2026, at New College of Florida in Sarasota, F.L.

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FCDI has now expanded from just 59 teams in 11 districts, back in 2020. Today, more than 330 teams are in every school district across the state, including over 125 brand new teams.

This year, students will compete in more than 30 tournaments, using debate to deepen their understanding of civic education. The New College of Florida also has current plans, to erect a statue of Charlie Kirk on their campus.

For more information about the Florida Department of Education, visit www.fldoe.org.

