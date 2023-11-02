News

FL Senator Rick Scott announces endorsement for Donald Trump for GOP nomination

By Joe Kelley

Rick Scott, party host, says Trump presidency ‘a new opportunity for Florida’

By Joe Kelley

In an op-ed for Newsweek.com, Florida’s Republican Senator Rick Scott endorses Donald Trump’s campaign for president, writing that it’s time for the party to unite behind Trump.

“It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott writes.

You can read the Newsweek story here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!