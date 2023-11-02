FL Senator Rick Scott announces endorsement for Donald Trump for GOP nomination

In an op-ed for Newsweek.com, Florida’s Republican Senator Rick Scott endorses Donald Trump’s campaign for president, writing that it’s time for the party to unite behind Trump.

“It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott writes.

I’m proud to endorse @realDonaldTrump.



