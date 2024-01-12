News

FIRST VIDEO: U.S. and Britain fighter jets unleash airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

By Joe Kelley

According to U.S. Defense Officials, strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen have now ended According to U.S. Defense Officials, strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen have now ended

By Joe Kelley

The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, they said.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!