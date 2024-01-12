FIRST VIDEO: U.S. and Britain fighter jets unleash airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, they said.
Smoke rising from site of U.S.-UK airstrikes in Al Hudaydah, Yemen pic.twitter.com/yR1Aq9QXqP— BNO News (@BNONews) January 12, 2024
WATCH: U.S. and Britain carrying out airstrikes in Yemen pic.twitter.com/FrgFnMNvEy— BNO News (@BNONews) January 12, 2024
BREAKING: VIDEO OF MAJOR AIRSTRIKES IN YEMEN BY US AND UK— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 12, 2024
- Cities in Yemen Hit with US and UK Airstrikes: Sana'a, Hodeidah, Saada, Dhamar, Taiz, Zabid.
- Pentagon say they bombed 10 targets in Yemen. UAV production facilities and IMD warehouses were attacked.
- A large batch… pic.twitter.com/T41UsDXRt3
BREAKING US and UK are striking Yemen right now. This in the port city of Hodeidah, initial reports of bombings in Taiz and also Sanaa, as well as launches from US & British Naval Missiles in the Red Sea. An American ship has been hit. pic.twitter.com/7WXI0qLr1L— Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) January 12, 2024
🚨🇬🇧🇺🇸🇾🇪#BREAKING: The scenes in Yemen CURRENTLY. pic.twitter.com/aOtc0dQMx1— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 12, 2024
