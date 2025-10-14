FDLE Sex offender Mark Anthony Vazquez, arrested after holding a woman hostage at an Orlando motel

Orlando, Fla. — No one was seriously injured, after deputies attempted to arrest him for failing to register as a sex offender in Florida, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies also reiterated that the suspect had held an older woman against her will, after a dispute took place with his brother.

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said on WDBO’s exclusive coverage during our morning show, that the incident began shortly before noon.

After the domestic violence call involving two brothers, which escalated into a possible hostage situation, took place at a Kissimmee Motel.

Sheriff Blackmon said, “We were told it was a fight between two men when the deputies arrived, we then found the 74 year old woman being held hostage, after he refused to release her is when we deployed our SWAT team.”

According to deputies, one of the brothers allegedly pulled a gun during the argument. He then locked himself inside the room with a woman who was being held against her will.

SWAT officers then surrounded the hotel, while negotiators spent hours trying to work in hopes of securing her release. The woman was safely rescued and unharmed, while one of the brothers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said, Vazquez is being accused of physically restraining a 52-year-old man by binding his hands and feet in a chair the night before, where he later assaulted him repeatedly and even cut him with a knife.

Shortly after barricading himself in the hotel room, Vazquez then requested a pizza, and a wheelchair for the 74-year-old woman. Both items were then delivered to the front of the room.

After several minutes Mr. Vazquez opened the door to retrieve his requested items. The woman was then helped into the wheelchair as Mr. Vazquez peacefully surrendered to deputies without an incident.

Authorities have not released the specific charges he faces and the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives also added, “additional charges are forthcoming” as they continue to process evidence.

