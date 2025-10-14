Local

Law enforcement respond to active hostage situation in Osceola County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Osceola deputies, SWAT team members, and hostage negotiators are currently on scene, having established a perimeter around the motel.
UPDATE 7:00PM

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The situation has been resolved according to Osceola County officials.

ORIGINAL STORY

A male suspect has taken a female hostage at The Heritage Park Inn in Kissimmee, following a physical altercation with another man.

The incident began just before noon when two men engaged in a physical fight in one of the motel rooms.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon of Osceola County confirmed the suspect is barricaded and has implied possession of a weapon. “He has been barricaded, yes, he has implied that he has a weapon, so we are treating it as an armed hostage situation at this time,” Blackmon stated.

Osceola Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with SWAT team members and hostage negotiators, have established a perimeter around the motel and are actively communicating with the suspect to resolve the situation safely.

One of the brothers involved in the initial altercation was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The relationship between the suspect and the hostage remains unclear at this time.

The situation remains active as law enforcement continues to work towards a peaceful resolution. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates.

