FBI searches Florida for Iranian spy suspected of planning the assassination of Mike Pompeo, others

The FBI is actively pursuing an alleged Iranian spy, accused of planning to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other American officials.

Majid Dastjani Farahani, proficient in Farasi, French, Spanish, and English, frequently travels between Iran and Venezuela, as reported in an alert issued by the agency’s Miami field office on Friday.

This 41-year-old individual, suspected to be a member of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, has been recruiting individuals for operations within the U.S., including lethal targeting of current/former U.S. government officials, according to the FBI.

The alert coincides with Iran’s desire to retaliate for the 2020 U.S. assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, which occurred during Pompeo’s tenure.

Farahani has been recruiting individuals as an act of revenge for Soleimani’s death, as per the information provided by federal authorities.

The FBI issued a public alert Friday for Majid Dastjani Farahani.

