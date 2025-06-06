News

Eminem sues Mark Zuckerberg over alleged unauthorized use of his songs

By Laurel Lee
Eminem performing on stage.
Lawsuit filed FILE PHOTO: Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. The publishing company that controls Eminem's catalog from 1995 to 2005 is suing Meta. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)
American rapper Eminem has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. and Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that his music was used without permission on Meta’s AI and metaverse platforms.

The lawsuit claims that several of Eminem’s songs, including hits like “Lose Yourself” and “Without Me,” were utilized without authorization on Meta’s platforms.

Despite unsuccessful attempts to reach a licensing deal, Eminem’s music was allegedly duplicated and synced with visual content on Meta’s platforms.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of encouraging infringement to boost user engagement and advertising revenue, despite being informed of the licensing issues.

Millions of videos with billions of views on Meta’s platforms are said to have featured Eminem’s tracks without proper authorization.

