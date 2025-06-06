Eminem sues Mark Zuckerberg over alleged unauthorized use of his songs

American rapper Eminem has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. and Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that his music was used without permission on Meta’s AI and metaverse platforms.

The lawsuit claims that several of Eminem’s songs, including hits like “Lose Yourself” and “Without Me,” were utilized without authorization on Meta’s platforms.

Despite unsuccessful attempts to reach a licensing deal, Eminem’s music was allegedly duplicated and synced with visual content on Meta’s platforms.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of encouraging infringement to boost user engagement and advertising revenue, despite being informed of the licensing issues.

Millions of videos with billions of views on Meta’s platforms are said to have featured Eminem’s tracks without proper authorization.

