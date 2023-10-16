DeSantis, Rubio call for banning Palestinian refugees, rescinding visas of Hamas supporters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio have called for a ban on Palestinian refugees and the rescinding of visas for supporters of Hamas.

This comes in response to pro-Palestinian/Hamas rallies that have taken place in Florida and across the US.

DeSantis condemned the rallies, stating that Hamas is a terrorist group dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

He has asked the Biden administration to cancel visas and remove foreign nationals who support Hamas.

Rubio has urged the administration to cancel and rescind visas for foreign nationals who endorse or espouse terrorist activity, including those who support Hamas.

©2023 Cox Media Group