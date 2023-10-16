News

DeSantis, Rubio call for banning Palestinian refugees, rescinding visas of Hamas supporters

By Joe Kelley

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

By Joe Kelley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio have called for a ban on Palestinian refugees and the rescinding of visas for supporters of Hamas.

This comes in response to pro-Palestinian/Hamas rallies that have taken place in Florida and across the US.

DeSantis condemned the rallies, stating that Hamas is a terrorist group dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

He has asked the Biden administration to cancel visas and remove foreign nationals who support Hamas.

Rubio has urged the administration to cancel and rescind visas for foreign nationals who endorse or espouse terrorist activity, including those who support Hamas.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!