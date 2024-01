The City of Winter Park, in partnership with OneBlood, will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday, January 30.

The Big Red Bus will be parked outside the Winter Park City Hall from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Officials say eligible blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 16 years of age or older. A valid photo ID is also required.

