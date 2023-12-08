Chinese street vendor goes viral for signature grilled ice cubes dish

A food vendor in southern China finds fame after video shows him serving grilled ice cubes to customers at a night market.

The video shows the vendor in Changsha preparing the dish, followed by customers’ reactions as they have a taste.

The origins of the grilled ice cubes dish remain unknown, though the vendor claims that it is a “specialty” from the northeastern part of the country. Many compared it to another dish named “Suodiu,” which consists of stir-fried rocks and dates back to ancient China.

