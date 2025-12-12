ChatGPT’s ‘adult mode’ is expected to debut in 2026

OpenAI is planning to introduce an “adult mode” within ChatGPT in the first quarter of 2026, according to Fidji Simo, the company’s CEO of Applications.

They are currently testing an age prediction model to ensure accurate identification of users under 18 before implementing the new feature.

The company aims to improve age prediction accuracy to apply appropriate safeguards and content restrictions.

This move aligns with the trend of online services enhancing age verification technologies to comply with evolving regulations.

