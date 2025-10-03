Car insurance rates in North Port October 2025

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com's data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

- Travelers provides the cheapest liability coverage at $43 per month in North Port.

- Travelers offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in North Port at $127 per month.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in North Port.

Cheapest liability insurance in North Port

For drivers looking to meet North Port minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Travelers: $43

#2. State Farm: $51

#3. Mercury: $60

#4. Nationwide: $66

#5. Farmers: $92

Cheap full coverage in North Port

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

#1. Travelers: $127

#2. Nationwide: $130

#3. State Farm: $141

#4. United Automobile Ins Group: $191

#5. Progressive: $199

Impact of traffic violations on North Port auto insurance rates

In North Port, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in North Port may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in North Port after common driving violations.

- No violation: $255

- Not-at-fault accident: $276

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $288

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $295

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $320

- DUI: $386

- Reckless driving: $401

- Driving with a suspended license: $393

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $405

