Business

US economy grows at solid pace to start 2026

By Max Zahn, ABC News
People walk along Broadway with shopping bags in Manhattan on February 27, 2026 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By Max Zahn, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The United States economy grew at a solid pace over the first three months of 2026, rebounding from sluggish performance at the end of last year, a government report on Thursday showed.

The economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in the first quarter, marking an acceleration from 0.5% growth recorded in the previous quarter. The performance came in slightly below economists' expectations.

The fresh data covers a period mostly before the outset of the Iran war on Feb. 28, which sent gasoline prices surging and prompted warnings of a possible recession.

The jump in economic output over the first quarter owes to a rise in government spending, exports and investment, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Consumer spending slowed down from the previous quarter, however, providing a cautionary note for the nation's outlook. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Households, meanwhile, are weathering a surge in prices as a result of an oil shock set off by the Iran war.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve, increased 3.5% in March, the report showed. That reading marked a jump from a 2.8% rate in the previous month.

The Middle East conflict prompted Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global supply of oil and natural gas.

The average price of a gallon of gas stands at $4.30 as of Thursday, hitting the highest level in four years.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, in part due to the recent rise in costs. The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

The solid economic performance at the outset of this year may allow the Fed to keep interest rates elevated for longer as it seeks to avert a prolonged rise in prices amid the Iran war.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



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