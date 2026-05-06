Apple's $250 million class-action settlement paves way for payouts to iPhone owners

(NEW YORK) -- Apple has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $250 million after the tech giant was accused of marketing Apple Intelligence technologies that "did not exist" yet, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The settlement paves the way for payouts of up to $95 for iPhone users who purchased eligible devices between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Plaintiffs in the suit asked a judge on Tuesday to approve the settlement, which they described as "within the range of what is fair, reasonable, and adequate," according to the filing.

The settlement will provide class members up to $95 per device, "depending on claim volume and other factors," the filing states.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in March 2025, alleged the iPhone manufacturer "violated consumer protection laws when it advertised its new generation of iPhones as a breakthrough in artificial intelligence ('AI'), including significant enhancements to Siri, iPhone's digital assistant," according to Tuesday's court filing.

The lawsuit itself specifically accused Apple of introducing Enhanced Siri capabilities -- such as AI-powered digital assistant recollection and calendar reminders -- even though they "did not exist or were materially misrepresented."

The plaintiffs also alleged Apple "saturated the market with deceptive ads" promoting that technology, which were "viewed widely by the Public" online and in ad spots during major broadcast events. They alleged that promotion led consumers to buy iPhones due to the perception that Siri had some of those enhanced AI features.

According to Tuesday's settlement document, Apple has "maintained that its ads were not misleading because it disclosed from the outset the Apple Intelligence features would be delivered over time and continue to evolve."

The company also "maintained that it successfully delivered more than 20 Apple Intelligence features" and argued that "consumers purchase new iPhones for any number of reasons that have nothing to do with Enhanced Siri features," the settlement document states.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the settlement in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

"Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple's platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step," the spokesperson said. "These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more."

They added, "Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

The settlement payout applies to a list of iPhone 15 and 16 devices, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to Tuesday's filing.

The document notes there are approximately 37 million eligible devices.

The settlement will apply to those who purchased the eligible devices and "who reside in the United States and purchased an Eligible Device in the United States for purposes other than resale," according to the document.

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