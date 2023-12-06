News

Biden Administration expands legal team in response to surge in vaccine lawsuits

By Joe Kelley

Winter Viruses FILE - A patient is given a flu vaccine Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Seasonal flu continues to pick up steam in the U.S. But among respiratory viruses, COVID-19 remains the main cause of hospitalizations and deaths, health officials said Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By Joe Kelley

President Joe Biden’s administration is expanding its legal team to address the growing number of lawsuits related to vaccines, particularly in the context of the increased filing of claims. The surge in litigation can be attributed to the heightened public awareness of potential side effects amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sparking debates on the balance between vaccine benefits and potential drawbacks. Although adverse effects from COVID vaccines have been relatively limited, some individuals have pursued legal action to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable.

A recent job posting on LinkedIn by the Department of Justice signals the administration’s intent to hire additional attorneys, specifically seeking a trial attorney specializing in cases related to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This legislation is designed to provide compensation to individuals harmed by certain vaccines.

It remains uncertain whether these newly hired attorneys will be tasked with handling COVID-19 vaccine claims. Notably, COVID-19 vaccines fall under the purview of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), distinct from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) as outlined by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The VICP covers vaccines such as tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella, and polio.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!