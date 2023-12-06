Biden Administration expands legal team in response to surge in vaccine lawsuits

President Joe Biden’s administration is expanding its legal team to address the growing number of lawsuits related to vaccines, particularly in the context of the increased filing of claims. The surge in litigation can be attributed to the heightened public awareness of potential side effects amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sparking debates on the balance between vaccine benefits and potential drawbacks. Although adverse effects from COVID vaccines have been relatively limited, some individuals have pursued legal action to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable.

A recent job posting on LinkedIn by the Department of Justice signals the administration’s intent to hire additional attorneys, specifically seeking a trial attorney specializing in cases related to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This legislation is designed to provide compensation to individuals harmed by certain vaccines.

It remains uncertain whether these newly hired attorneys will be tasked with handling COVID-19 vaccine claims. Notably, COVID-19 vaccines fall under the purview of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), distinct from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) as outlined by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The VICP covers vaccines such as tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella, and polio.

