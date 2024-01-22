News

AUDIO: Automated phone calls with ‘fake Biden’ voice tells New Hampshire voters to stay home

By Joe Kelley

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room, Jan. 19, 2024, in Washington. The New Hampshire attorney general's office says it is investigating reports of an apparent robocall that used artificial intelligence to mimic Biden's voice and discourage voters in the state from participating in the primary election on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Attorney General John Formella said Monday, Jan. 22, that the recorded message that was sent Sunday appears to be an illegal attempt to disrupt and suppress voting.

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating an automated call that told voters to skip tomorrow’s primary - using a fake sound clip from President Biden.

In the clip, a fake Biden tells voters to “save your vote for the November election”, and that “voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again”.

Attorney General John Formella says he’s investigating, calling it an “unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election.”

The use of AI to recreate someone’s voice has become a major concern for its potential use in fraud scams.

