AUDIO: Automated phone calls with ‘fake Biden’ voice tells New Hampshire voters to stay home

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating an automated call that told voters to skip tomorrow’s primary - using a fake sound clip from President Biden.

In the clip, a fake Biden tells voters to “save your vote for the November election”, and that “voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again”.

Attorney General John Formella says he’s investigating, calling it an “unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election.”

The use of AI to recreate someone’s voice has become a major concern for its potential use in fraud scams.

Automated Biden calls









