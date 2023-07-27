90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein prodded to vote ‘aye’ on Defense Appropriates Bill

Asked to vote on the defense appropriations bill, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) begins giving a speech: “I would like to support a ‘yes’ vote on this. It provides …”
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA): “Just say aye.”
