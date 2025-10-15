The 33rd Annual Biketoberfest begins today, and ends on October, 19th, 2025

Orlando, Fla. — Biketoberfest is a collection of activities that take place at venues and businesses in cities throughout Volusia County and more.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Motorcyclists come together during the four-day event each year to enjoy beautiful Florida weather.

As well as live music, motorcycle racing at the Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along renown A1A, historic Main Street.

The annual event is a major draw for bike lovers. Set to feature a packed schedule of entertainment and competitions.

It provides a significant boost to local businesses, as attendees flock to nearby shops, and restaurants. The event typically draws an estimated crowd of 100,000 motorcycle riders.

They’re fans to areas that include Daytona Beach, the sprawling Destination Daytona complex at Interstate 95. Also, the U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach, and other hot spots throughout Flagler counties.

The county collects a 6% tourism tax on hotels and lodges with half of their revenues directly go to funding the county-run Ocean Center convention complex in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach also celebrates ‘Bike Week’ which’s an annual motorcycle rally that takes place in Florida, since 1937. It’s one of the largest and longest-running motorcycle rallies throughout the United States.

More information about Biketober Fest 2025 can also be found here.

The 34th Annual Biketoberfest has been set for October 15 - 18, 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group